First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 26,764 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,764 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil makes up 1.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 2.19% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 343,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 227,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,075. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

