First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 52,232 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. 3,043,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,663,539. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

