First National Corp MA ADV Has $580,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 51,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 1,376,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

