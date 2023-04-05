First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 8,143 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,714. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

