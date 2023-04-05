First National Corp MA ADV Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 723,598 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,352. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

