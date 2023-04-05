First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 6,111,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,957,395. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

