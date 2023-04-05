First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 152,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 468,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3,289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 193,213 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.