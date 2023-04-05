First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 213,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.