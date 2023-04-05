First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 213,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

