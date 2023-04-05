First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

