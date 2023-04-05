First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 249,835 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $50.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

