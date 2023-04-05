First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 86,900 shares.The stock last traded at $126.11 and had previously closed at $128.04.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
