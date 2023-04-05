First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 86,900 shares.The stock last traded at $126.11 and had previously closed at $128.04.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.