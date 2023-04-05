Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.9 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.75. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

