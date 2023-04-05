Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.9 %
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.75. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
