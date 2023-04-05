Focused Investors LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 7.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $228,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $493.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.77 and its 200-day moving average is $506.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

