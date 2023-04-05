Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.08

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $974.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
