Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.08

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.08 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $974.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

