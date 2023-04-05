Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.44 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of FOXF traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 491,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.50. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

