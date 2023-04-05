Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.59. 1,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 480.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

