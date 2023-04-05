Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. 2,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Freedom Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

