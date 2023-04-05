freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.