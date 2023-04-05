FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down to $57.80

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.80, but opened at $56.08. FRP shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $531.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

Insider Transactions at FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 1.06%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FRP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in FRP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FRP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FRP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FRP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

