Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,043.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,043 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 1,073.52 ($13.33), with a volume of 544422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($13.76).

Several brokerages have commented on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.32) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.42) to GBX 2,621 ($32.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.17) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.85) to GBX 1,915 ($23.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.79).

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,340.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,359.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

