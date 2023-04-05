FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mustang Bio, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.87. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

