FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

