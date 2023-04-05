FY2023 EPS Estimates for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Decreased by Analyst

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research note issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst stock opened at $169.65 on Monday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,049 shares of company stock worth $1,846,059 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

