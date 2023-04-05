FY2025 Earnings Estimate for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Issued By Zacks Research

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $139.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

