G999 Trading 34.9% Lower This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $12,897.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00063460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001268 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

