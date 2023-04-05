Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after acquiring an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,806. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.