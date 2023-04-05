GateToken (GT) Price Tops $5.24

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One GateToken token can now be bought for $5.24 or 0.00018570 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $567.01 million and $663,406.19 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.23764177 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $629,057.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

