GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 2,191,917 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.