GDS Wealth Management Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 796,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,794. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

