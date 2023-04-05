GDS Wealth Management Invests $1.65 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 640,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

