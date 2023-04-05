GDS Wealth Management Invests $8.27 Million in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,000. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. 19,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,476. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

