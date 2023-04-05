GDS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 12,154 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, for a total transaction of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,835 shares of company stock worth $327,708. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
