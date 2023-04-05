GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,093 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.58. The stock had a trading volume of 420,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

About CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

