GDS Wealth Management Sells 824 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 297,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,685. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

