Geegoopuzzle Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00025092 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $500,207.75 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018618 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,281.67 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.10256753 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $396,423.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

