Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.