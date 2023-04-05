Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 30th

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Generation Income Properties Price Performance
Shares of GIPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.