Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GIPR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Generation Income Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.