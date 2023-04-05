Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.62

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 14320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
