Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 4.9%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 28,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 142,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Geomega Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 149 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,275 hectares located at the Northern Quebec.

