Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $6.04

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $6.24. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 126,919 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

