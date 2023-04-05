Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Trading Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Rating)’s share price was up ∞ during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. Approximately 1,133,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,390,324 shares.
Global Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.
About Global Blockchain Technologies
Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.
