Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,516 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.49% of Global-e Online worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,502,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.