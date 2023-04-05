Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 621,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,095,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.