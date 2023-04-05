Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 621,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,095,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.
Global-e Online Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
