Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 12,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 36,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $84.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

