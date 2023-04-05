Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. 8,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 15,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

Institutional Trading of Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1,889.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

