Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 54,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 117.93 and a quick ratio of 119.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

