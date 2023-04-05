Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 214.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GSBD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile



Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

