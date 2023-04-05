Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo Purchases 55,000 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, March 20th, Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 2,263,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,462. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

