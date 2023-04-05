Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$2.30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.48% from the stock’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GTE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.24. 285,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,327. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of C$220.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.3556338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

