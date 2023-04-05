GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

